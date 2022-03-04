Annual report shows increase in Shackleford Banks horse population in 2021

HARKERS ISLAND —The number of Shackleford Banks horses increased by four in 2021 from the previous year, according to the 2021 annual horse report released Feb. 24 by the National Park Service at Cape Lookout National Seashore and the Foundation for Shackleford Horses.
The report, which covers the calendar year 2021, states that at the end of the year, there were 121 horses on Shackleford Banks. That compares to 117 horses at the end of 2020.
The NPS and the nonprofit Foundation for Shackleford Horses cooperatively manage the herd. The legislated population target for the herd is 120 to 130 horses.
According to the report, since 2005, when the last horse roundup was held, the year-end population has ranged between 105 and 126.
“No roundups are planned in the foreseeable future,” the report states.
Eleven foals were sighted in 2021. Seven horses died during the same year. This put the herd mortality rate at 6% for 2021, which is consistent with the 6% average mortality rate from 1999 through 2020.
The report states that since 1999, the average lifespan of the horses has been about 11 years. The oldest living mare on the island is 28 years old.
The majority of the horses, 61%, are female, with 39% male. Of the 31 horses between 15 years of age and older, 27 are female and four are male.
Park officials said contraception has been linked to increased longevity among the treated females.
Contraception has been used adaptively to manage the wild horse population since the beginning of 2000. However, no mares received contraception in 2021.
Officials with Cape Lookout National Seashore and the foundation emphasize that the most important factors in protecting the wild horses is public education and watching them from a distance.
They encourage visitors to watch them “without interacting with them or interrupting their natural behavior,” the report states.
Officials emphasize that message regularly in the media and through programs like the park’s “Horse Sense and Survival” tours, which will resume in 2022.
The park also offers visitors an opportunity to learn more about the wild horses by taking part in the Junior Ranger Wild Horse Protector activity. The program is designed for students in sixth through eighth grades. Parents, guardians or youth leaders can check out backpacks with instruments needed to complete activities like those done by the wild horse biologist. Upon completion, students receive an award and are certified as Wild Horse Protectors.
To see the full report, go to the park’s website at https://go.nps.gov/horsereports.
