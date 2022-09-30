NEWPORT — The National Weather Service at 12:40 p.m. Friday issued a tornado watch until 10 p.m. for much of eastern North Carolina, including Carteret County.
“As bands of heavier rain (from Hurricane Ian) move through our area, a few tornadoes are possible. PLEASE have multiple ways to receive warnings today and be prepared to seek shelter, QUICKLY,” the statement said.
In addition, the weather service noted that sound-side flooding has occurred at high tides at various locations in the county during the day, inundating streets. Heavy periodic rainfall has contributed to the flooding as well, and that is expected to continue overnight, with improvement, even sunny skies, expected eventually on Saturday.
In a statement on its Facebook page, Beaufort officials urged motorists to be careful and heed any barricades.
“Please use caution if you must drive in Beaufort today,” the post said. “Multiple roads in Beaufort are covered in water.
“Areas include Front Street from Live Oak to the east and from Hill Street West to Turner Street, First and Craven Streets, Cedar and Pollock Streets, Meeting Street, Fairview Street, Sycamore Street, Sycamore and Steep Point, Mashburn Drive, Glenda Street, Professional Park Drive and more.
“Staff is currently making assessments and will post more Information as it is available.”
High tides and rain have also covered docks in Emerald Isle and streets in Atlantic Beach.
There have been scattered power outages, but nothing widespread as of 1:45 p.m. Friday. There also have been Internet service outages reported through Spectrum, but those were fixed early Friday morning.
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall on the South Carolina coast, between Charleston and Myrtle Beach this afternoon, then move north through upstate South Carolina and eastern/central North Carolina, continuing to dump rain as it transitions back to a tropical storm, then a tropical depression and a low-pressure system.
This afternoon, a tropical storm warning remained in effect for the area, as did a high surf advisory, a flood watch and a storm surge watch.
