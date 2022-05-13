BEAUFORT — Local fishermen, both commercial and recreational, have an opportunity to join state fisheries managers in person for their regular business meeting.
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet Wednesday and Thursday, May 25-26 at the Beaufort Hotel on Lennoxville Road. The meeting is open to the public and will also be livestreamed on YouTube. Agenda items include:
Final approval of Amendment 3 to the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan.
Final approval of the N.C. Fishery Management Plan for Interjurisdictional Fisheries Information Update.
Selection of preferred management for Amendment 2 to the Estuarine Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan.
Presentation on the 2022 Striped Mullet Stock Assessment Report.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. May 25 and at 9 a.m. May 26. The commission will hold in-person public comment sessions at 6 p.m. May 25 and near the beginning of the meeting on May 26. Public comment will not be taken through web conference.
Those who wish to speak may sign up at the hotel beginning at 4:30 p.m., May 25. To accommodate as many speakers as possible, the chair will limit each speaker to 3 minutes.
Those making comments will be asked to speak only once, either May 25 or May 26, but not during both public comment periods. Those who wish to submit handouts to the commission during a public comment period should bring at least 12 copies to the meeting.
Participants may also submit written comments online at the webpage deq.nc.gov/news/events/public-comment-period-may-marine-fisheries-commission-meeting. They may also send comments by regular mail to May 2022 Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting Comments, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557 or by dropping off written comments at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Morehead City headquarters office at 3441 Arendell St. Written comments must be received by 4 p.m. Monday, May 23.
A link to the YouTube livestream will be posted at the webpage deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/marine-fisheries-commission/marine-fisheries-commission-meetings.
