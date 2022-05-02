EMERALD ISLE — After enduring months of traffic delays because of lane closures on the high-rise bridge from mainland western Carteret County to Emerald Isle, the end is in sight for residents and visitors to the town until fall.
Rehab work by an N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will end after May 20, with one lane closed at a time overnight, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., through that time.
There will not be lane closures during the summer months, but they will resume after Labor Day, which is Monday, Sept. 5.
The town and the N.C. Department of Transportation encourage drivers to plan for their travel when a lane closure is in place and remain alert while crews are working.
The latest round of work to repair the bridge began in late 2020, with a break during the 2021 tourism season.
The project is intended to extend the life of the bridge, which opened in 1971. The town has opposed widening it.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
You can also see traffic conditions on webcams available on Emerald Isle’s website or on the Emerald Isle app, available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
