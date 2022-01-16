CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners voted 3-2 Monday night not to remove a relatively new provision that prohibits members of the appointed planning board from serving more than two consecutive terms.
The board, during its monthly meeting in the town hall and online via GoToMeeting, also voted 3-1 to table appointment of a new member to the board.
The proposal to eliminate the two-consecutive-term limit came from Commissioner Steve Martin, who said that since there are no term limits on town commission members, he did not think there should be any on planning board members, either.
But Mayor Will Baker disagreed. “I’d like to see term limits on this board (of commissioners),” he said.
“Good luck to that,” Mr. Martin responded.
Commissioner Cameron Watts, a former planning board member who was elected to the town commission for the first time in November, voted against eliminating the term limit for planning board members, as did Commissioner Jeff Waters. Mr. Martin and Commissioner Charlie Morgan voted to eliminate the limits, and Mayor Baker cast the tie-breaking vote to keep the limits in place.
In addition, Mr. Waters made the motion to delay until February the appointment of a new planning board member to replace Mr. Watts, citing the absence of Commissioner Don Miller.
Mr. Waters, Mr. Watts and Mr. Morgan voted for that motion, while Mr. Martin dissented.
Five people have put their names in the hat for the vacant planning board seat: Sheree Higgins, Tyler Waddell, Dawn Poole, Paxon Holz and Mike King.
Ms. Holz is currently on the board as a representative of the extraterritorial jurisdiction, an area outside town limits but in which the town exercises planning and zoning control. She was appointed by the county at the town’s request last year after she was not reappointed as a regular member in a shakeup of the panel by the town commission early in February 2021.
Longtime planning board chairperson John Ritchie also lost his seat in that shakeup, which commissioners at the time said was needed because too many members had served too long and “new blood” was needed.
Mr. Ritchie ran for town commission in November 2021 but narrowly lost.
Of the outgoing planning board members in February 2021 – Mr. Ritchie, Ms. Holz, David Figowy and Kevin Daffron – only Ms. Holz applied to stay on the board. Existing alternate Kathleen Kelley also applied, but neither she nor Ms. Holz were selected.
That’s when Mr. Watts was appointed, along with current members Sarah Wax, Bruce Williamson and Neil Fitzpatrick. Susan Hall is chairperson of the board and had been on the panel a short time prior to the shakeup.
Mr. King is a former town commissioner who chose not to run for reelection in November 2021. In all, he has served seven years on the planning board, six as chairperson, and 12 years as a town commissioner, in addition to 18 months as the town’s code enforcement and permitting officer.
Ms. Holz made a pitch for appointment as a regular planning board member during the town commission meeting Monday night.
As one of the major developers in town for many years, she said during a public comment period she knows the town and its subdivisions well and would like to have a voice on the planning board on all the town’s zoning and development issues, not just on those in the ETJ.
The Feb. 8, 2021 appointments followed a town commission discussion during its January meeting that year. At that time, Mayor Baker suggested commissioners establish staggered terms for the planning board and limit members to two consecutive, three-year terms. They could return after sitting out one term.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.