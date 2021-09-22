Carteret County COVID-19 death total rises to 77

CARTERET COUNTY — The county reported its 77th COVID-related death Wednesday with the announcement a resident in their 40s was confirmed to have died from the disease.
The Carteret County Health Department announced the latest death Wednesday, making it the third reported this week and the 13th this month. The resident reportedly had an underlying health condition and died from complications associated with COVID-19.
“We are saddened to report another death today,” Carteret County Health Director Nina Oliver said. “We offer our sincere condolences to the family of the lost loved one.”
Active cases of COVID-19 went up by 19 Wednesday to 365 as health officials confirmed 41 new cases. Since March 2020, Carteret County has had 7,629 cases with 7,187 recoveries.
COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City also went up Wednesday, from 16 reported Tuesday to 20. Of those hospitalized, the majority, 17 patients, are reportedly not fully vaccinated.
To make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through the health department, call 252-728-8550, option 2.
Commented