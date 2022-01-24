Sunday trailer fire displaces Newport family; no injuries reported

NEWPORT — A fire broke out in a single-wide trailer Sunday afternoon in Newport, displacing the family that lived there.
The Newport Fire Department received a report at 12:42 p.m. Sunday of a structure fire at 454 Mason Town Road. Newport Deputy Fire Chief James Ainsworth said in a Monday interview with the News-Times firefighters with the department, along with Morehead City, Broad & Gales Creek and Mill Creek fire departments, arrived to find a room and contents fire.
“Once we got there it took five to 10 minutes (to put out the fire,” Deputy Chief Ainsworth said.
No injuries or deaths resulted from the fire. At the time of the fire, Tammy Spradlin and her husband, Tim, were inside the home. They lived there with their adult son, Cotey Florian, their daughter, Jessica Montford, and their daughter’s boyfriend, Namar Small.
Carteret County Fire Marshal Eddie Lewis said Monday the Red Cross and The Salvation Army in Morehead City were assisting the family, who have been displaced by the fire. Ms. Spradlin and Ms. Montford have each started a GoFundMe page requesting assistance for their family’s recovery.
Ms. Spradlin said in a Monday interview with the News-Times the fire was caused by a portable electric heater, which Mr. Lewis’ investigation confirmed.
“It was near a bed and surrounding articles,” he said. Mr. Lewis said the county fire marshal’s office urges residents and homeowners to make sure space heaters have 3 feet of open space when in use.
The fire marshal’s office also advises residents and homeowners to have working smoke alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms for fuel-based heaters. Those who can’t afford an alarm may contact Carteret County Emergency Services at 252-222-5841 or by email at cces@carteret County nc.gov to request an alarm free of charge.
