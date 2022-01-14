Proposed new Emerald Isle dunes and vegetation protection rules draw no comments in hearing

EMERALD ISLE — No one spoke Tuesday night when Emerald Isle commissioners held a public hearing on new, temporary rules to protect dunes and vegetation throughout the town, and the board could vote on those rules during its February meeting.
The board’s monthly meeting was in the town hall, with limited seating because of COVID-19 protocols, and available for viewing online via Zoom and the town’s Facebook page.
Josh Edmondson, town planning director, told commissioners and the audience that the temporary Unified Development Ordinance text amendments are a stop-gap measure to address residents’ concerns about dune damage and removal of vegetation until a complete rewrite of the UDO is completed and adopted by the board, probably in July or August.
The proposed text amendments state that on all lots of record and new lots, a dunes and vegetation permit will be necessary before any land clearing activity and/or tree removal, and all such proposals will be reviewed by the dunes and vegetation protection inspector. Normal maintenance of existing vegetation will be exempt.
Essentially, though, Mr. Edmondson said, adoption of the amendments would mean no one could remove or prune any tree with a diameter of more than 3 inches without a permit.
Eventually, he added, the UDO will be much more explicit on protecting vegetation and dunes, “in line with what the community seeks.”
For years, some town residents have been complaining about removal of vegetation, sometimes beyond the 35% the UDO requires to be retained on any piece of property. Residents have talked of aesthetic damage but also have voiced serious concerns about the physical impacts of vegetation removal, particularly with regard to stormwater flooding.
“I expect (the UDO) will be an entirely new approach,” Mr. Edmondson said.
A committee has been working on the UDO rewrite for months. It includes Mr. Edmondson and commissioners Steve Finch and Floyd Messer. The stated goal, Mr. Edmondson said in March 2021 when the process began, is “to revise our standards to properly address the concerns we face in today’s reality.”
The UDO is a comprehensive document that combines all zoning and development ordinances in one place, and the town has experienced rapid development since it was first adopted years ago.
In recent years, larger houses have replaced smaller ones and there have been more multi-family and business developments. All have increased impervious surface – parking lots, driveways and roofs – which lead to flooding and polluted stormwater flowing into waterways.
Any new rules will go hand-in-hand with other town efforts to address stormwater and flooding, such as the commission’s approval in December 2020 of a $386,000 contract with Moffatt & Nichol, an engineering firm, to develop a comprehensive stormwater management plan for the town.
Tuesday night, Commissioner Mark Taylor said the goal of the UDO rewrite is to “keep the island nice and green,” and noted it’s a detailed process.
“We have to get it right … and take each step one by one,” he said.
“We are trying to protect trees and vegetation to protect the beauty we all appreciate,” Mr. Finch added.
“We are working really hard on this UDO,” Mr. Messer said.
Commissioner Candace Dooley said she appreciated the passion of the committee to get things right for the town, its residents and visitors.
