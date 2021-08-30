Carteret County reports 2 additional COVID deaths Monday; active cases drop

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department announced Monday it received the death certificates of two additional county residents attributing their recent deaths to COVID-19.
Health officials say one of the individuals who died was in their 50s and was hospitalized with no known underlying health conditions and the other was in their 70s who was hospitalized with underlying conditions. The county received the official death certificates Monday, according to a release sent that afternoon.
“All of us at Carteret County are saddened at the report of two more COVID-19 deaths within our community,” County Health Director Nina Oliver said. “We send our sincere condolences to their families and friends.”
The deaths were the county’s 63rd and 64th, respectively. Carteret County health officials reported two deaths last week, as well.
As of Monday afternoon, 18 patients were hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, including 17 who are reportedly not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and one patient who is fully vaccinated. The health department also reported 63 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday for an overall total of 6,508 cases documented since March 2020.
The number of active cases fell from 311 reported Friday to 213 Monday, while recovered cases increased to 6,231.
Anyone 12 years of age and older who wishes to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine can contact the health department to schedule an appointment at 252-728-8550, option 2.
