Carteret County percent positivity rate trends down as omicron surge shows signs of slowing

CARTERET COUNTY — The county’s percent positivity rate for COVID-19 is trending down as of Wednesday, but health officials still reported 384 new confirmed cases since Monday.
Carteret County has reported 13,674 COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic, with 93 of those considered active Wednesday afternoon. Active cases are up slightly from 81 reported Monday, while the percent positivity rate dropped roughly one percentage point to 24.8%.
The county reported its highest positivity rate of the pandemic amid the omicron surge on Feb. 2 with 30.3% positivity, and the rate has steadily fallen since then. The state reported 20.2% positivity Wednesday, an indication the highly contagious variant may have peaked and is beginning to decline in North Carolina and beyond.
Hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care dropped Wednesday from 27 to 18, with a slight majority of those hospitalized, 10, reportedly not fully vaccinated.
To date, the county has recorded 112 COVID related deaths.
Beaufort will distribute free N95 masks Thursday at Randolph Johnson Park, 1017 Pine St., from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., or until supplies last. Masks will be distributed under the shelter at the park on a first come, first served basis.
The county is offering drive-through COVID-19 testing Saturdays throughout February at the health department in Morehead City, 3820-A Bridges St.For more information, call the Carteret County Health Department at 252-728-8550, option 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.