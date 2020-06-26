Carteret Health Care Foundation receives Golden LEAF

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Health Care Foundation has received a $425,000 grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation to support the installation of a permanent backup water well on the hospital’s campus.
“We are fortunate to have the Golden LEAF Foundation support our community and hospital and we cannot thank them enough,” CHC CEO Harvey Case said in a release announcing the grant. “They truly understand the importance of community partners and are making Carteret Health Care stronger by ensuring the community has access to medical services during hazardous weather that may cause flooding or power outages.”
The well will be an added source for water should the hospital’s primary source not be available during events such as power outages, flooding or hazardous weather. According to the release, CHC relies on water to operate chillers that provide air conditioning to the facility and for other essential medical processes such as lab tests, dialysis, radiation oncology and infection prevention.
Being one of the longest counties in the state, it is vital for residents to have access to the closest medical center, especially during serious weather events, the hospital said.
Disaster mitigation plans are already underway, with construction on the well to begin at the end of summer and completed by spring 2021. The backup water well will be located on the west side of CHC’s campus.
The Disaster Recovery Grant Program is funded through appropriations by the state of North Carolina to the Golden LEAF Foundation to make grants to eligible entities to repair or replace infrastructure and equipment damaged or destroyed by hurricanes Matthew, Florence, Michael and Dorian. Thirty projects totaling more than $7.9 million were awarded during this grant cycle.
