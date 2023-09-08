MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 9 a.m. Sept. 13 in the Henry J. McGee Boardroom. Agenda items include a first reading of a policy related to political activities of employees and proposed revisions to trustees governing policies. There will also be a foundation check presentation from Safe Harbor Jarrett Bay, and reports from CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini and her executive leadership council.
