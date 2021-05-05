CCC to hold graduation
Carteret Community College will hold 2021 commencement exercises for graduates and families at 4 p.m. Friday. The drive-thru ceremony will be in the campus parking lot.
Graduation policy given
The News-Times congratulates all graduates on their educational successes.
The newspaper will publish announcements of college and high school graduations and outstanding awards, but prefers formal notification from the colleges and universities bestowing degrees and honors. The paper will run the names of graduates who live in Carteret County, or whose parents live in the county.
Normally, institutions send a list of graduates and related honors directly to The News-Times. Some larger colleges no longer do so.
The paper will make every effort to publish the announcements in a timely manner. It generally takes a few weeks after commencement exercises before announcements are received. Out-of-state institutions normally take longer. In some cases, the paper may not be on the college’s mailing list. In that case, the family or graduate can supply information.
In the case of Carteret Community College and county high school graduations, the News-Times will run a list of graduates. The names come directly from the schools.
Outstanding awards for high school graduates also will be run as soon as possible. Most award announcements come from the high schools, Carteret County school system’s central office in Beaufort or from the organization giving the award.
Because of numerous requests for photos of graduates, the News-Times will only publish the photos of graduates receiving doctorate or master’s degrees. Photos should be supplied by the school or family to the paper, along with the announcement.
Board to meet virtually Monday
The Consolidated Human Services Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom. To access the meeting, visit carteretcountync.zoom.us/j/81587650248?pwd=MGt5a0lQZFo4eTJiYS9KSllSSVUxUT09.
Anyone wishing to make a public comment at the meeting should email Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman at cindy.holman@carteretcountync.gov to share the information they would like to see presented during the meeting.
The agenda includes the introduction of new County Department of Social Services Director Jessica Adams, information on the community health assessment process, a presentation about June being Elder Abuse Awareness Month and reports from Health Director Nina Oliver and Ms. Holman.
Beaufort steering committee to meet
The steering committee working on Beaufort’s Coastal Area Management Act/comprehensive land-use plan update will meet publicly at 4 p.m. Thursday.
There will be no public comment period, but interested individuals can join the meeting via Zoom by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/87995783551?pwd=d05Ca1N4ZGZCRHNDL1UwNm55dVAyUT09.
