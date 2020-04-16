Community gives Chance a heart-warming birthday parade

NEWPORT — Dozens of police, sheriff’s office, fire department and emergency medical service vehicles paraded Tuesday along Highway 24 to celebrate the fifth birthday of a boy who doctors initially said might not live two hours after he was born.
Angela Dehart Wiles, who lives with her son, Chance, in Water’s Edge RV Park on Highway 24, said she was almost rendered speechless by the turnout.
“I’ve cried all morning,” she said about 15 minutes before the 3 p.m. parade began. “I have so much gratitude. All of these law enforcement people and all of the others … giving their time and energy to make this happen, just to give Chance a few minutes of happiness.
“It’s such a great community we live in, so many people full of love and kindness,” she noted.
The parade had been scheduled for Monday but was postponed because of stormy weather.
Chance, wearing a mask but barefoot in the sunny, 75-degree afternoon, watched from a wheelchair festooned with balloons and waved – with the help of his grandmother, Joyce Blanton – as the vehicles rolled by.
Some wished Chance a happy birthday over loudspeakers.
Ms. Wiles accepted gifts for Chance from a few community members who joined the parade in private vehicles. Some participants stopped briefly to take photos.
Chance had major health issues at birth, and when he was about a year old, was diagnosed with Walker-Warburg syndrome, a disorder that affects development of the muscles, brain and eyes.
Doctors at Boston Children’s Hospital have told Ms. Wiles her son is one of only 15 people worldwide with the incurable, fatal illness.
Essentially, Ms. Wiles recalled last week, doctors said Chance had no brain, would never move, speak, swallow or eat. Though he is severely disabled, the now 5-year-old smiles, cries and eats. Since birth, he has had multiple brain surgeries and lost some of his eyesight. He also suffers seizures.
“This whole community has been so wonderful for Chance and Angela,” his grandmother, Ms. Blanton, said. “We know this disease is fatal, but we try to take it one day at a time. Every day is a gift. We laugh, we play, we have fun. We are grateful for each minute.”
The parade, Ms. Blanton hoped, was also beneficial to those who participated.
“It’s a little bit of happiness in this coronavirus time,” she said. “Maybe it will lift some spirts. I know it’s lifted mine and Angela’s.”
Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck, who on Tuesday gave Chance a badge and made him an honorary deputy sheriff, got involved last week and spread the word to other law enforcement agencies, fire departments and EMS departments.
One of those who volunteered was the Broad and Gales Creek Fire and EMS departments, which serve the area where Chance and Angela live.
Dan Moreno of the fire department said the firefighters and EMS workers were “proud and happy” to participate.
“Angela is such a great person and we’re all so proud of Chance,” he said. “They are a big part of this community.”
And for Chance, the community showed up.
“It’s his best birthday ever,” Ms. Wiles said during the parade.
