Community gives Chance a heart-warming birthday parade

Angela Dehart Wiles and her 5-year-old son, Chance, wait along Highway 24 near their home for a parade to wish Chance a happy birthday. Dozens of local police, sheriff's office, fire department and EMS vehicles rolled past the site at Water's Edge RV park about 3 p.m. Tuesday for the parade. Other motorists stopped to take photos and give gifts to the boy, who has defied the odds and lived past his life expectancy after he was born with a rare disease, Walker-Warburg Syndrome. (Brad Rich photo)