Cape Carteret officials eye kayak racks for 2 town parks

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Monday night asked town manager Zach Steffey to look into the cost of kayak racks for two town parks and report back to the board.
The request came during the panel’s monthly virtual meeting on GoToMeeting and in town hall off Dolphin Street.
Commissioner Mike King, who has long advocated for racks and kayak launch facilities, suggested if the town gets the racks, it could rent them for $25 per year, generating income and providing a service for the ever-growing number of kayakers.
The proposed sites for the racks are at Bayshore Park at the end of Bayshore Drive and at the end of Holly Lane.
The board also discussed the idea during budget deliberations this spring.
Monday night, Mr. Steffey said the money is in the budgetand a local carpenter agreed to install the racks for free after the town purchases them.
The motion to direct the manager to get estimates passed by a 5-0 vote.
In a related matter, Mr. Steffey told the board work is proceeding at the town’s new kayak launch facility in Pettiford Creek off Highway 58 near Peletier, and he hopes it will open late this month.
The town purchased the land, about 1.5 acres, from a homeowner in May 2019 for $124,000, covered by a $105,000 grant from the N.C. Division of Coastal Management, plus a $18,100 match. The town also obtained an $83,000 DCM grant for construction of the launch facility and provided a $22,000 match.
Originally, it was to have one launch, compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. However, the site sometimes has problems with low water, so the board, during its May meeting, voted to add a second ramp in another canal.
The town also got the N.C. Department of Transportation to add a turn lane into the park.
