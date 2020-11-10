Recreational fishing group drops lawsuit against DMF

MOREHEAD CITY — A Carteret County-based state fisheries agency is no longer in a legal dispute over shrimp trawling with a recreational fishing group.
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries issued an announcement Tuesday that the N.C. Coastal Fisheries Reform Group on Nov. 6 voluntarily dismissed its claim against DMF in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina. The reform group previously alleged the DMF was violating the federal Clean Water Act in its management of shrimp trawling.
DEQ Secretary Michael Regan said in the announcement the DMF “vigorously protects the resources of this state and its fisheries.”
“This dismissal confirms our view from the outset that the claims in this lawsuit were without legal merit, and detract from the meaningful efforts of diverse stakeholders working together to ensure we protect our resources for current and future generations,” Mr. Regan said.
While the civil suit against the state is now done, the NCCFRG is still pursuing legal action against trawling companies. News-Times staff contacted the reform group Tuesday for comment. Attorney Jim Conner of the firm Calvin, Bhella and Sechrest of Durham, who’s representing the group, said the dismissal was “purely because of a technicality.”
“We did the dismissal because they (the DMF) filed a brief saying they’re protected from lawsuits like these by sovereign immunity,” Mr. Conner said. Sovereign immunity is a legal doctrine shielding federal and state governments from certain civil suits. “After a round of consultation, we decided to focus on the trawling companies.”
According to the DMF’s announcement, the voluntary dismissal came as the state was awaiting a ruling on its motion to dismiss, filed Sept. 29.
“The state moved to dismiss the suit on several grounds,” the division said, “including that the DMF was improperly named as a defendant and that the reform group failed to state sufficient facts to support a claim that the division had violated the Clean Water Act.”
The shrimp trawl fishery in North Carolina is managed under a Shrimp Fishery Management Plan, adopted by the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission, which is the rulemaking body for estuarine and marine fisheries management. The DMF implements and enforces the measures approved by the commission.
The DMF said in its announcement the fishery management plan process is an “open and inclusive process through which those who wish to see changes in fisheries management can advocate for those changes.”
Reporter Mike Shutak contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.