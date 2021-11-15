OTWAY — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing in Otway last week that resulted in a victim being flown to Vidant Health for care.
According to CCSO chief detective Jason Wank, the stabbing occurred Thursday at 10:15 p.m. on Gillikin Road in Otway. The victim, Elijah Benjamin Willis, 30, of Otway, reportedly suffered a stab wound to the torso and was transported to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. From there, he was flown to Vidant for further care.
Officials did not have an update on Mr. Willis’ condition, as of Monday.
Detectives are investigating two people of interest involved in the stabbing, an adult and a juvenile, both of whom are known to the victim. Because the case is still under investigation and the adult may have been only a witness, the CCSO is not releasing their name.
The CCSO is also unable to release the name of juvenile suspects.
This is a developing report.
