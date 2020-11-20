Carteret County reports another 24 COVID-19 cases

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials recorded 24 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County Friday, with the number of active cases increasing, as well.
The county reported 251 active COVID-19 cases out of 1,695 overall. Meanwhile, 1,425 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus since March, and 19 Carteret County residents have died.
“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Carteret County do not represent the actual number of COVID-19 cases within our community,” the county noted as part of its Friday coronavirus update. “We know there are people who are infected, but are not showing symptoms. We also know some people will experience mild illness and choose not to seek treatment or testing. Lastly, we know there are cases that may not have been detected by tests.”
There are three COVID-19 hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City as of Friday afternoon, the same amount as reported Thursday.
The county has begun releasing demographic information about positive COVID-19 cases each Friday. The data released this week show the 25-49 age range has seen the largest percentage of confirmed COVID-19 cases with 36% of the total, followed by 50-64 year olds with 25% of all cases, then ages 65 and older with 18%. The zero to 17-year-old age range and 18 to 24 range have 10% each of the total number of COVID-19 cases, while 0.53% of cases are an unknown age.
The gender breakdown of confirmed cases is evenly split between 49% male and 49% female, with 2% of cases unknown. The county notes “unknown” data are still being investigated as the health department sometimes receives incomplete information.
As for confirmed COVID-19 cases by race, 89% of the people who have tested positive are white, 8% are black or African American and 3% are unknown.
A chart released by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services displaying the percent positive rate for completed COVID-19 tests shows the rate for Carteret County declined from more than 8% for the week that ended Nov. 7 to about 6% for the week that ended Nov. 14.
