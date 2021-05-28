Cedar Point awards contract for park pier, makes first cut in state grant application for kayak launch

CEDAR POINT — The town of Cedar Point has awarded an $89,000 contract to Bobby Cahoon Marine Construction of Grantsboro for construction of a new pier to replace a dilapidated structure at Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park.
Town manager David Rief, during his monthly report to commissioners at their Tuesday meeting in town hall, said a $140,000 unsolicited anonymous donation will cover the work.
“We already have the (N.C. Division of Coastal Management) Coastal Area Management Act permit, and (Bobby Cahoon) is ready to get started on the pier as soon as he finishes another project,” Mr. Rief said. “It will take three to four weeks to finish, so we hope it will be ready for a ribbon cutting in early July.
The town will not need to close the park for the work, he added.
The remaining approximately $50,000 from the donation will allow the town to put some picnic tables, benches and swings in the 56-acre natural area along the creek and White Oak River, off the end of Masonic Avenue, Mr. Rief said.
Mr. Rief said there also could be enough money left over to do another much-needed project in the park, restrooms. He’s working on designs and will get estimates for the board to consider.
The donors, a couple moving to town, don’t want recognition and approached the town through town clerk Jayne Calhoun. Mr. Rief said Tuesday they are fine with using the excess money from the pier project for other park amenities.
Finally, he told the board the town has made the first cut in competition for an $80,000 DCM grant to put an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant kayak launch near the pier. The town would have to provide a $20,000 match and should know the fate of the grant application by November and be in position to award a construction contract by January.
“You really make it look easy, but I know it’s not,” Mayor Scott Hatley said of the effort to improve the park. “We appreciate the job you do.”
The pier, according to Mr. Rief, will also be ADA-compliant. It will be 6 feet wide and 200 feet long – the same length as the existing pier – with a 16-by-21-foot platform at the end, covered by a light gray metal roof that will deflect heat. There will a bench on the platform, as well as a picnic table.
The town has had a new pier in mind since it purchased the land in 2019, paid for mostly with proceeds from a successful $2.5 million bond referendum the previous year.
The park is heavily wooded and crisscrossed by hiking trails along and to the creek and river. It opened in November 2019.
Most of the park is to remain in its natural state, and a conservation easement will determine where amenities go. So far, it appears the town can use about 7.3 acres for improvements under a pending agreement with the N.C. Land and Water Trust Fund, which awarded the town a $1 million grant to help pay for the land purchase.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
