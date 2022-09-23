BEAUFORT — Citing family reasons, Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson announced late Thursday his resignation from the Carteret County public school system to accept a position as the leader of the Buncombe County school system in his hometown of Asheville.
“It has been a blessing to serve the children and families of the Crystal Coast in one of the finest school systems in our great state,” Dr. Jackson stated in a press release issued late Thursday. “The incredible success of students from Cedar Point to Cedar Island clearly shows the care and dedication of the phenomenal teachers, staff, administrators and the members of the Board of Education who selflessly and tirelessly give deeply of themselves. I am proud of their accomplishments and know that the best is yet to come. Only the need to be close to my mother as she grows older and the opportunity to serve in the school system I grew up and taught in could pull me away from a community that my wife and I love so dearly.”
The release states that the County Board of Education will work with Dr. Jackson to determine a transition date and begin the process of selecting a new superintendent.
“The Board of Education is extremely grateful for the tremendous leadership of Dr. Jackson,” Board of Education Chairman Clark Jenkins said. “He led the school system through times of great challenge with grace and poise. His focus on children and leading with kindness never wavered, even as we faced the unprecedented difficulties caused by the pandemic. We will miss Dr. Jackson and wish him well as he returns to his hometown.”
Dr. Jackson, former superintendent of the Edenton-Chowan school system, has served as Carteret County Schools superintendent since July 1, 2020. He replaced former Superintendent Mat Bottoms, who retired Dec. 31, 2019.
According to the Citizen-Times, the Buncombe County School Board voted Thursday to elect Jackson to replace their outgoing superintendent, Tony Baldwin, who served in the position since 2009.
Dr. Jackson will start his job after Baldwin officially retires Nov. 1. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, Dr. Jackson will take over a district that has 45 schools and nearly 23,000 students.
During his tenure in Carteret County, Dr. Jackson helped lead the successful passage of a $42 million school construction bond to fund construction projects on each school campus in the system. He further helped secure an additional $12.9 million for school construction through state grants.
Dr. Jackson also led efforts to increase local supplements for certified and classified staff members for the first time in approximately 15 years and worked with county commissioners and Board of Education members to fund new salary charts with pay raises for all classified (hourly) staff for the 2022-23 school year. Most recently, working in close partnership with county and municipal leaders, school resource officers were funded and placed in each elementary, middle and high school in the system.
Under his leadership, every school in the district met or exceeded growth during the 2021-22 school year. All county public schools were recognized by U.S. News and World Report in their Best Schools report and rankings. Additionally, each school has been recognized by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction for two consecutive years with the Purple Star Award for service to military-connected students and families.
