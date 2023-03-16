EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners Tuesday night awarded a $157,546.65 contract to Onslow Grading and Paving of Jacksonville for a street repairs in town.
The approval, during the board’s monthly regular session in the meeting room beside the police department, was part of the consent agenda, a list of non-controversial items that can be approved with one vote and no discussion.
Repairs are scheduled to begin soon and be complete as early as the end of March or no later than Easter weekend, which begins Friday, April 7.
The contractor will make the following repairs:
areas in need of repairs are along Coast Guard Rd. and Sound Dr.:
- 9204-9413 Coast Guard Road, roughly between the electrical substation and the entrance to Emerald Isle Woods park, a distance of 1,942 feet.
- Sound Drive between Deer Trail and Bay Tree Lane, a distance of 272 feet.
- Sound Drive. between 8607-8611, 94 feet.
- Sound Drive from 7311 to Tern Terrace, 188 feet.
- Sound Drive between 7209-7213, 130 feet.
In addition, the entire length of Coast Guard Road will be striped.
Also as part of the consent agenda, the board approved improvements at the town recreation and community center, including $14,000 for tennis court resurfacing plus $14,000 for painting the gymnasium walls and exercise room.
Finally, as part of the consent agenda, the board authorized a budget amendment to increase the weekly summer day camp free from $100 per week to $150 per week.
Parks and Recreation Director Candace Dooley told the board in a memo the new fee comparable to is similar to fees for similar programs in the area.
