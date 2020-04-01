NEWPORT — While the County Humane Society and Animal Shelter is limiting access to its facilities due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the organization is still allowing pet adoptions.
“People need to make appointments ahead of time and we only allow one family or two people in at a time so we can sanitize between visits,” shelter Assistant Manager Cassandra Tupaj said Monday. “We are no longer taking owner-surrender pets at this time to cut down on the number of people coming in.”
She added that staff and volunteers will continue to care for the shelter animals. She emphasized, however, the shelter cannot take new volunteers at this time.
“I know people are wanting to come out, but we want people to stay safe and healthy,” she said.
The shelter is still accepting donations of pet food and supplies, and those should be dropped off outside of the shelter gate.
With many people currently staying at home, Ms. Tupaj said now is a perfect time to adopt an animal or consider fostering.
“Right now people have plenty of time to stay at home and spend with a new pet and get to know them,” she said. “If you adopt a puppy, you have more time to train them.”
She added that several animals have been adopted over the past few weeks, but the shelter is filled with many more needing homes.
Will and Marcelle Allred of Sneads Ferry were among those who made an appointment to look at cats and kittens Monday.
“He’s a Marine and I work from home,” Ms. Allred said. “I’ve always wanted a cat and with him being home right now, we thought it would be a great time to adopt.”
Those coming to look at animals should wait in their vehicles outside of the gate until their appointment time. They can call to let the workers know they are waiting.
A shelter worker, who will apply hand sanitizer on the hands of the visitors, will let the families in.
Those interested in making an appointment should call the humane society during business hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday or 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, at 252-247-7744.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
