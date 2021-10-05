MILL CREEK — A woman was treated and released from Carteret Health Care in Morehead City Tuesday morning after her SUV was hit by a Dodge passenger car as she was checking on a vehicle she found in a ditch on Mill Creek Road.
Trooper Rob Melby with N.C. State Highway Patrol said Sara George of Havelock, who was heading west on Mill Creek Road, stopped to check on a vehicle she saw in a ditch about 2 miles east of Newport around 4 a.m. Tuesday. She had stopped in her lane and put on flashers to get out and check on the vehicle. She didn’t find anyone in the vehicle, but called 911 to report the incident.
While standing outside of her vehicle, she and another person with her saw a vehicle approaching from the east at a high rate of speed, so Ms. George got back in her SUV to move it off the road.
The second vehicle, a white Dodge, side-swiped Ms. George’s SUV, spun out of control and ended up in a ditch. That driver then got out and ran from the scene, according to Trooper Melby.
The Dodge is owned by Timothy Cordier of South River, who Trooper Melby said claims he was not driving the vehicle at the time of the incident.
Trooper Melby said Mr. Cordier was arrested later Tuesday morning by the Carteret County Sheriff’s Department on an outstanding, unrelated warrant. The officials said he has not been charged in the incident on Mill Creek Road.
Ms. George was transported to Carteret Health Care, where she was treated for minor injuries and released.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
