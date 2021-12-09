Carteret County school board votes to keep masks optional, reaffirming previous decision

BEAUFORT — After hearing that the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Carteret County schools continues to decline, the County Board of Education approved keeping face coverings optional for students and staff inside school buildings, although they are still required on buses, per an order from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The weekly student case count this past week was the lowest five-day week total this school year,” Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said during the board’s meeting, held Tuesday in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive in Beaufort.
“By contrast, the week after Thanksgiving last school year was our highest weekly case count,” Dr. Jackson continued. “Student quarantines this past week were also the lowest five-day week total this school year.”
Dr. Jackson added that last week, 4.1% of students excluded from schools tested positive during their quarantine period. As for data to back up his claims, the numbers show last week eight students and one employee tested positive for COVID-19. During the same period, 49 students and three staff members were excluded from school.
After hearing the report, Chairperson Clark Jenkins called for a motion, with member Katie Statler reading a prepared statement that called for masks to remain optional, as well as four additional stipulations. Member Dennis Goodwin provided a second, with the action unanimously passing.
The other criteria contained in the motion are:
- Those returning from quarantine at day seven or 10 should not be required to wear a mask through day 14.
- Staff will use 3 feet as the close-contact distance for the contact tracing.
- Staff will treat individuals with positive antibodies or a positive COVID test the same as vaccinated individuals for purposes of contact tracing and exclusions from school.
- Staff will communicate in writing required information to the County Health Department. Any requests for additional information or to provide the school with information about potentially quarantined students must also be received in writing. Requests from the health department for an individual to be excluded from school must be received in writing.
Dr. Jackson thanked school nurses, board members, staff, students and parents for continuing to help keep COVID-19 cases down.
In September, school board members voted to make masks optional once the county’s COVID-19 positivity rate fell below 5%, which happened in October. Then, at their Nov. 4 meeting, members voted to remove the 5% metric and instead review other data in addition to the positivity rates. As of Monday, the county’s positivity rate was 5.3%.
In other action, the board:
- Elected Mr. Jenkins as chairperson for a second one-year term and Brittany Wheatly as vice chairpersn for a second one-year term.
- Adopted a $2.9 million budget revision that adjusts the 2021-22 operating and capital budget due to receiving additional federal funds following adoption of the budget in November.
- Heard from three Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School parents who asked the board to keep the school open.
- Received updates on bond projects, including a presentation by architect Jimmy Hite with Hite Associates of Greenville and school system construction manager Keith Maready, who will retire Friday, Dec. 31.
- Heard a performance by the Croatan High School vocal ensemble.
- Recognized multiple students and staff who have recently won state and local awards.
Under the consent agenda, the board approved:
- Personnel matters.
- Minutes from the Nov. 3 meeting.
- Fundraiser requests.
- Student transfers.
- Individual class size waiver requests.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.