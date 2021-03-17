NWS forecasts increased chance of severe weather Thursday

NEWPORT — Carteret County residents should be prepared for severe weather late Thursday, including coastal flooding, hail and the threat of tornadoes.
The National Weather Service’s weather forecasting office in Newport issued an updated briefing Wednesday afternoon on the severe weather outlook.
NWS meteorologist Shane Kearns said the potential for a regional severe weather outbreak remains likely across the southeastern U.S. Thursday afternoon and evening, including in the Carteret County area.
“The Storm Prediction Center continues a moderate risk,” Mr. Kearns said in an email Wednesday. “All severe hazards remain possible, including damaging wind gusts, large hail in excess on 1 inch in diameter and tornadoes. A few tornadoes could be strong.”
In addition to these hazards, Mr. Kearns said a strong cold front is forecast to push across coastal North Carolina Friday, bringing strong northerly winds.
“This could lead to minor to moderate coastal flooding for portions of soundside Outer Banks and tidal tributaries, and ocean overwash across the northern Outer Banks,” he said.
The NWS briefing said as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the timing for severe thunderstorms Thursday for Carteret County is from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday. Wind gusts from 35 to 50 mph are possible, with the strongest gusts forecast Down East. The gusts may lead to scattered power outages along the coast.
Gale conditions are forecast Friday through Saturday for the ocean waters off Carteret County, as well as some sound waters.
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website, weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.