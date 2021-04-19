Beaufort schedules water outage for areas of Cedar Street Tuesday

BEAUFORT — Water customers along Cedar Street in Beaufort should plan for an outage Tuesday as the town conducts work in the area.
Customers in the following areas could be affected by the water outage, according to a Friday release from the town:
· Along Cedar Street between Moore and Craven streets.
· At the 300 blocks of Moore, Orange and Turner streets.
· At the 400 block of Craven Street.
The outages are set to begin around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting. The town gave the following estimates on the expected length of the outages by area:
· 45 minutes, from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m., on Cedar Street between Turner and Craven streets and the 400 block of Queen Street.
· Three hours, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., on Cedar Street between Turner and Moore streets, the 300 block of Moore Street and the 400 block of Orange Street.
· Two hours, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the 300 block of Turner Street.
Customers affected by the outage may experience small bursts of air from faucets when first using the fixtures after service is restored, the town said.
The work is part of ongoing infrastructure upgrades along Cedar Street. The contractor is working on water and sewer infrastructure beneath Cedar Street, the 300 block of Moore Street and the 400 blocks of Orange and Queen streets.
“This work is nearing completion and as such, crews will be switching the water service lines to the houses, businesses, and County facilities along these streets while also disconnecting old water mains,” the town said in its release.
