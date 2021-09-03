Rough surf, rip currents from Hurricane Larry expected to arrive by Tuesday

NEWPORT — Hurricane Larry is still far away from North Carolina and the U.S. coast, but Carteret County may see rough surf and rip currents from it.
The National Weather Service’s Newport office Friday morning forecast possible rough surf and life-threatening rip currents along the North Carolina coast, including Carteret County, beginning Tuesday as a result of ocean swells from Hurricane Larry.
“Swells from distant Hurricane Larry will impact area beaches next week, likely beginning Tuesday,” the NWS said.
Rip currents are dangerous currents of water that run perpendicular to a shoreline. These currents are often strong enough to pull even the strongest swimmers out to sea.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Larry is making its way across the Atlantic Ocean, and appears to have a northwesterly track. The NHC’s 11 a.m. advisory, the latest available, said Larry is about 1,090 miles west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Island and is 1,410 east of the Leeward Islands. It has maximum sustained winds of 90 mph and is moving west-northwest at 16 mph. Its minimum central barometric pressure is 28.97 inches.
Larry is forecast to reach major hurricane strength Saturday morning as it continues on a west-northwesterly track. The NHC expects the hurricane will turn further northwest into the week of Sept. 6-10, getting close to Bermuda around early Wednesday.
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website www.weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
