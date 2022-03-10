Peletier board explores idea to have county deputy patrol town, plans workshop for further discussion

PELETIER — Peletier commissioners Monday night agreed by consensus to hold a workshop meeting with a representative of the county sheriff’s office before deciding whether to enter a contract to have a full-time deputy patrolling in town.
Commissioners discussed the issue during their meeting in the town hall off Highway 58. Commissioner Steven Overby had requested the discussion during the board’s February meeting and the board voted to add it to the agenda for March.
Monday night, Mr. Overby suggested the town use leftover 2021 American Recovery Plan Act money, plus the expected 2022 ARPA money, to fund a deputy position for fiscal year 2022-23, which begins Friday, July 1.
Peletier and Bogue are the only municipalities in the county without some sort of law enforcement service. Most of the towns, including nearby Cape Carteret, have their own police departments, while nearby Cedar Point has, for years, contracted with the sheriff’s office for a deputy who works in the town 40 hours per week.
Cedar Point pays 90% of Deputy Kurt Nakamura’s salary, or $66,674, and the county pays the remaining 10%.
Peletier Mayor Dale Sowers said he’d like to see a deputy working in his rapidly growing town in the new fiscal year but was “concerned about the finances” after using the ARPA funds to fund it for one year.
“I don’t want to hit people with a tax increase,” the mayor added, especially with gasoline prices likely to remain high.
Peletier’s property rate is 5.5 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Mr. Overby echoed his previous comments that the town needs to push the county to redo the system by which it distributes sales tax revenue to the municipalities.
Currently, the distribution is based on property valuation, a system that favors the high-value beach towns. Western Carteret mainland towns have pushed for a system based on population, or at least a hybrid of the two distribution methods.
Mayor Sowers, during a town board of commissioners meeting in March 2021, said under the current system, the town received $18,343 in sales tax revenue in 2020, but would have received $220,309 under a population-based system.
County commissioners voted 4-3 in 2021 to leave the ad valorem system in place. Commissioner Robin Comer, who represents western Carteret, voted with the majority.
Monday night, Mr. Overby said with county commission elections coming up later this year, there’s a chance that 4-3 vote could change. Commissioner Comer is not seeking reelection this November.
“You can’t spend money you don’t have,” replied Commissioner Dan Taylor. “The money is not there,” he added, regardless of how much the town thinks it should be or might be.
Mr. Overby noted the county’s ongoing property revaluation will add money to town coffers because property values in the town will go up. In addition, he and others noted that new development – commercial and residential – is adding value to the town’s tax base.
Mayor Sowers reiterated he believes the service is needed but wants the town to carefully study the details before moving to a decision.
Commissioner David Bragg suggested the town have a sheriff’s office representative come to a board meeting and talk to commissioners and residents, and the board agreed.
Mr. Overby, elected to the board last November, researched county records and found the average response time for a deputy to get to Peletier is 24 minutes. After the election, he said getting a full-time deputy in town would be his top priority.
One county deputy, Kris Jensen, works part time for Peletier as a code enforcement officer.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.