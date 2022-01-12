Weather service forecasts precipitation, maybe snow Sunday

NEWPORT — The weekend forecast is looking messy, and parts of Carteret County may even see a bit of snow.
The National Weather Service’s Newport office announced Wednesday a strong storm system is forecast for Saturday through Sunday with the potential for heavy rain, strong winds and early day snow.
NWS Newport meteorologist Casey Dail said in a News-Times interview Wednesday Carteret County will definitely see precipitation during the weekend, though most of it is forecast as rain.
“If it comes in Sunday morning, the western part of the county may see a wintry mix of snow and rain,” Ms. Dail said. She went on to say no accumulation or ice formation is expected as of Wednesday, but it’s still early and the forecast may change.
According to the extended forecast on the NWS Newport office website www.weather.gov/mhx/, the first signs of precipitation will come Thursday, with a 20% chance of rain early in the day, clearing up into partly sunny conditions later. Thursday night is forecast with mostly cloudy conditions, with Friday, Friday night and Saturday forecast with mostly sunny or clear conditions.
Storm conditions are forecast to start building Saturday night, with mostly cloudy conditions. Sunday’s forecast includes an 80% chance of rain and wind.
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website www.weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
