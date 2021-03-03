Broad Street Clinic now a COVID-19 vaccine site

MOREHEAD CITY — Broad Street Clinic is now administering COVID-19 vaccinations on a limited basis.
“We are approved vaccinators,” Broad Street Clinic Executive Director Edie Reed said Tuesday. “Our vaccines are from the state allotment.”
Ms. Reed said, so far, the clinic has received about 100 first doses of Moderna over the last two weeks.
The clinic site is in addition to mass vaccination clinics being conducted by the Carteret County Health Department at Kmart in Morehead City and at Carteret Health Care. Walgreens is also administering a limited amount of doses.
“We just want to help out with anyone that we can,” Ms. Reed said. “Our volunteers have been working at the hospital and health department clinics as well. We have quite a few folks on the waiting list but it isn’t their turn or phase yet.”
Ms. Reed added that though the clinic normally serves low-income residents, that is not the case with the COVID-19 vaccinations.
“Anyone in the appropriate phase” can sign up, according to Ms. Reed.
Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced those considered frontline essential workers, such as mail carriers and elected officials, were eligible for the vaccine beginning Wednesday, a week earlier than originally planned. In addition, those with underlying health issues can begin receiving vaccinations Wednesday, March 24.
The new groups will be in addition to those 65 and older and school employees who are currently being vaccinated.
Gov. Cooper said during a press conference Tuesday opening up more groups is due in part to the approval of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine being available. The state received nearly 83,000 doses this week, although county health officials did not say whether they were receiving any of those initial doses.
County Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea said Tuesday the county is averaging about 2,000 first-doses of Pfizer and Moderna per week.
The state’s new guidance announced Tuesday allows anyone 16-64 years old with one chronic condition to get vaccinated starting March 24, though providers may decide not to open up appointments if demand remains high for earlier groups.
Under the state's current guidance posted online, people can get a vaccine in about three weeks if they have at least one of 18 eligible conditions, ranging from cancer and cystic fibrosis to being overweight or a current or former smoker. Representatives from Gov. Cooper's office and the state health department did not immediately provide an explanation about whether people of all conditions will be given equal preference.
North Carolina's top public health official, Dr. Mandy Cohen, noted the state would update its website to bundle more people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and neurologic conditions into Phase 4. Ms. Cohen also announced those who receive long-term home care for more than 30 days but don't live in a long-term facility will be retroactively under Phase 1, which launched in December.
As for those wanting to get vaccinated at Broad Street Clinic, they can call 252-726-4562 to be placed on the waiting list.
In addition, those wanting to get on the health department and CHC list can call 252-728-8550, option 2.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
