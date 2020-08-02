Cedar Point delays Ennett rezoning decision at applicant’s request

CEDAR POINT — Town commissioners Tuesday night again tabled a decision on a request by Andy Ennett to rezone 45.8 acres near the intersection of Highway 24 and Highway 58 for a large residential development.
Cedar Point Town Administrator David Rief said Mr. Ennett requested the delay, as he had in June, to give himself time to work out some details on an easement and the pending sale to an as-yet unnamed developer.
The town has already held the required public hearing on the rezoning request, and there was no outright opposition.
The proposal is to change the zoning from mixed-use district (MXD) to R-10 conditional (residential) and would allow lots that are at least 15,000 square feet and at least 60 feet wide, 20 feet narrower than the 80 foot-width normally required in the R-10 zone.
The entrance to the property is off Highway 24, and a portion of it borders Bogue Sound.
In other business during the meeting Tuesday:
· Mr. Rief told commissioners he is making progress in getting the state to release two large grants the town obtained in 2019 to help pay for 56 acres of waterfront land purchased for a park.
One grant is from the N.C. Clean Water Management Trust Fund, for a little more than $1 million, and the other, for $500,000, is from the state Parks and Recreation Trust Fund. Both grants would be used to pay down the debt on the $2.8 million purchase, which was largely funded by a successful $2.5 million bond referendum.
Mr. Rief said he’s confident after the town completes a few more steps – including a survey – the money will arrive soon.
The town raised the property tax rate the last two fiscal years to pay off the bonds, and officials have promised to lower the tax rate through use of the grant money.
· Mr. Rief told commissioners the town has received $33,000 from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. He anticipates, if allowed, using the money to upgrade technology that has been used in recent months to air town board meetings via Zoom, as was done Tuesday.
