WASHINGTON, D.C. — The first COVID-19 vaccine shipments have been sent, but one North Carolina congressman said he thinks it will be some time before the pandemic is under control.
Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., held a town hall-style phone conference Dec. 21 to discuss the latest on the vaccine. Rep. Murphy, who is a licensed doctor and has received a vaccine himself, said while there’s been progress combating the pandemic, and he supports using the vaccine produced by Pfizer Inc.
He also noted there’s still more work to be done before he thinks its safe to return to pre-pandemic conditions.
“We still have a lot of people who are sick,” Rep. Murphy said. “I go into the hospitals and I see how overwhelmed they are.”
In Carteret County, Carteret Health Care has received its first delivery of vaccines, which are being distributed first to frontline health care workers. The Carteret County Health Department also received initial doses, also targeted at frontline health providers.
During the conference Dec. 21, two polls were taken of the conference participants. Forty-six percent of those who responded said they intend to take the vaccine once it becomes available to them, and 23% said they wouldn’t. The remainder said they were unsure.
The other call poll was on the participants’ opinions of the way that the vaccine is being distributed. Of those who responded, 93% said they approved of the distribution system being used.
Rep. Murphy talked about the manner in which vaccines work, preparing the body by getting it to produce antibodies made to combat a certain virus prior to an infection. While he praised medical professionals for the effectiveness of the vaccine, he also stressed that residents shouldn’t be impatient to get it.
“Having a vaccine that’s 95% effecting is nothing short of miraculous,” Rep. Murphy said. “I think you need to get the vaccine, but you don’t have to jump in line to do it.”
While accepting questions from participants, Rep. Murphy acknowledged the pandemic restrictions have had a negative affect on student education and North Carolina businesses.
“I think our kids would benefit from being in school (physically) more than they are,” he said. “There’s definitely a price to be paid for the way we’re trying to protect people. We have businesses that are hanging on by a thread.”
Rep. Murphy also expressed concern about how media outlets have been reporting on the pandemic and said he thinks some outlets have been taking isolated incidents of infection and exaggerating them.
When asked if taking the vaccine will be mandatory or voluntary, Rep. Murphy said it would be voluntary as far as the federal government is concerned.
“It’s not required by the federal government,” he said, “If your employer requires it is the question.”
He further said he supported the pandemic restrictions Gov. Roy Cooper put in place in March, due to the lack of knowledge about COVID-19. Now, however, he thinks a lot has been learned.
“There’s not a perfect answer (to responding to the pandemic),” Rep. Murphy said. “I know this is tough, believe me. Just try to have a little more patience, and we should see an improvement.”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com
