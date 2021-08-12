BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office announced it has arrested a Peletier man for trafficking heroin and other drugs.
According to a release sent Thursday, deputies arrested Jeremy Michael Perry, 33, of Mills Branch Court, July 28 after learning he was allegedly selling narcotics out of the home. Drug detectives reportedly conducted controlled drug purchases and surveillance, including following Mr. Perry to Havelock and observing him meet with other subjects.
After observing traffic violations, detectives stopped Mr. Perry and he allegedly began attempting to destroy the evidence.
Upon searching the vehicle, detectives recovered 4.26 grams of heroin, three MDMA pills, 0.96 grams of cocaine, 63 grams of marijuana, $1,804 in cash and a loaded, concealed semi-automatic handgun that was reported stolen from Wake County.
Mr. Perry was charged with possession, manufacturing and possession of heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver MDMA, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen handgun. He is being held at the Carteret County jail in Beaufort under a $350,000 bond that was increased from $75,000 at his first court appearance.
In 2014, Mr. Perry was charged by the CCSO for several controlled drug purchases and subsequently pleaded guilty to selling and delivering cocaine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.