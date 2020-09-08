Carteret reports 19 new cases of COVID-19

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County officials confirmed an additional 19 cases of COVID-19 over Labor Day weekend.
According to the county’s weekday update, posted each afternoon at carteretcountync.gov, confirmed cases in the county jumped from 586 reported Friday to 605 Tuesday. Of those, 79 are considered active.
Carteret Community College confirmed a second case tied to its campus Tuesday.
Of the 605 cases since March, 520 people have recovered and six people have died. As of Tuesday, one COVID-19 patient is reportedly hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
The Newport zip code, 28570, continues to lead the county in the highest number of overall confirmed cases at 233, followed by the Morehead City zip code, 28557, with 161.
The county has a COVID-19 drive-thru testing stop set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Croatan High School. An additional stop is set for Wednesday, Sept. 30 at East Carteret High School. To register, call 910-267-2044.
As of Tuesday, the county reports 7,330 tests have been conducted, 6,575 of which have returned negative results, Another 145 are pending and five have returned inconclusive.
