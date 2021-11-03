Cape Carteret voters return incumbent Martin, add Morgan and Watts to town commission

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret voters didn’t have a mayoral race Tuesday, but chose three commissioners, reelecting Steve Martin and adding newcomers Charlie Morgan and Cameron Watts to the board.
They will fill seats vacated by commissioners Mike King and Jim Nalitz, who did not seek reelection.
Mr. Morgan led with 296 votes, or 17.96% of the total ballots cast, while Mr. Martin and Mr. Watts received 291 apiece, or 17.66% each.
The candidates campaigned as two, three-person slates. One team was Mr. Martin, former planning board Chairperson John Ritchie and Mr. Morgan. The other was current planning board members Sarah Wax and Mr. Watts, along with David Monroe.
Mr. Ritchie netted 276 votes, or 16.75% of the total, Ms. Wax polled 253, at 15.35%, and Mr. Monroe finished with 240, or 14.56%.
All results are unofficial until the votes are canvassed Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Early in the day, representatives of each team professed to not know how the race would shape up.
“I have no idea,” Mr. Martin said at the polling place at Western Park Community Center in Cedar Point, one the locations where Cape Carteret voters cast ballots. “There were over 300 early votes and there have been quite a few today, but it’s anybody’s game.”
At about 11 a.m., Ms. Wax said much the same.
“There have been 78 voters here (for Cape Carteret and Cedar Point races) so far,” she said. “Let the chips fall where they will.”
Voter Anthony Petrilli, preparing to go inside to cast his ballot, said it was important for him to vote.
“I grew up in Cape Carteret and want to support my community,” he said. “And I happen to have a friend who’s running I’m trying to support,” though he did not specify which candidate the friend was.
The three commissioners elected Tuesday join holdovers Don Miller and Jeff Waters, along with Mayor Will Baker, who in 2019, won his post by one vote over then-commissioner Charlie Evans.
After the ballots had been counted, Mr. Martin said he knew the election was going to close and put in 150 hours working the polls during early voting in October and on election day Tuesday.
“I came in four years ago with my sleeves rolled up and ready to work and they’re still rolled up and ready to continue working for what’s best for the town,” he said.
He said he was glad Mr. Morgan won, but disappointed Mr. Ritchie didn’t get a seat.
“John, with 18 years on the planning board and his business experience, has the knowledge we need to take the town forward,” he said, “but I guess the people wanted some new blood.”
Mr. Ritchie declined to comment.
Mr. Morgan said he appreciated the support from voters and “is looking forward to getting some work done for the town.”
Mr. Watts said he put in a lot of work during the campaign and is happy it paid off.
“I’m actually euphoric, he said. “It’s incredibly motivating to be elected. I’m definitely ready to get to work.”
Meanwhile, Ms. Wax had a positive outlook Wednesday.
“I gave them a good run for their money,” she said.
Mr. Monroe thanked voters for their support.
“I never had run for anything before and I learned a lot,” he said. “I’m happy that everyone came out and voted. I look forward to (the winners) doing good things for the town.”
In Cape Carteret, the lowest vote-getter of the three winners gets a two-year term and the others get four-year terms. Since Mr. Martin and Mr. Watts are currently tied the parsing out of terms won’t be decided until canvass.
Note: This article was updated at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
