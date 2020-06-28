BOA to meet Tuesday
The Newport Board of Adjustment will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard.
The meeting is open to the public.
Mayoral committee to meet Monday
The Pine Knoll Shores Mayoral Search Committee will hold a special meeting at 2 p.m. Monday at the town hall boardroom at 100 Municiple Circle. The meeting is being held to interview applicants and possibly make a recommendation to the town board of commissioners.
Among the applicants being considered are Acting Mayor Clark Edwards, John Brodman, Robert Cox and Alex Smith.
There can be no more than 10 people in the boardroom due to novel coronavirus restrictions. It will be first come, first serve.
The public may also join the meeting via webinar. Registration for the webinar is available online at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3700774027995241743.
Elections board to meet Wednesday
The Carteret County Board of Elections will meet in person Wednesday for its regular meeting.
The panel convenes at 9 a.m. at the BOE offices at 1702 Live Oak St. in Beaufort.
Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and safety guidelines, the panel will gather in the large meeting room and attendees will sit at least 6 feet apart.
No agenda for the meeting was immediately available.
