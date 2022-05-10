CAPE CARTERET — After a closed session Monday night, Cape Carteret commissioners voted 5-0 to hire former longtime Emerald Isle Manager Frank Rush as interim town manager.
The vote came during the board’s monthly meeting in the town hall and online via GoToMeeting.
Mr. Rush, who was manager of Emerald Isle for more than 17 years, resigned that post in October 2018 to become manager of South Lake Tahoe, Calif. He resigned that position in January 2020 to become manager of Big Bear Lake, Calif.
However, he left that position in March and has returned to Emerald Isle.
After the meeting Monday night, Cape Carteret Mayor Will Baker said he was excited Mr. Rush has agreed to be interim manager as the town seeks to replace current Manager Zach Steffey, who resigned last month, effective June 17.
“He (Mr. Rush) is one of the best town managers in the country,” Mayor Baker said, “and he has a great reputation.”
Mr. Rush’s return to Carteret County “was perfect timing” for Cape Carteret, the mayor added.
Mr. Rush will probably be interim manager until September, Mayor Baker said, and after that, “we’ll see.”
The mayor added that financial terms have not yet been ironed out.
When he left Emerald Isle, Mr. Rush was earning a salary of a little more than $140,000. When he was hired in Big Bear Lake, his salary was $235,000.
Mr. Steffey is to become manager of Franklinton, a town near Raleigh. He accepted that job in part because he has family in the area.
Mr. Steffey’s salary in Cape Carteret this year has been about $75,000.
Cape Carteret Commissioner Steve Martin said Monday night he, too, is glad the town was able to get such an experienced and capable professional to serve as interim manager.
“He (Mr. Rush) and Zach will be talking, and he will hit the ground running,” he said.
During his time as Emerald Isle manager, Mr. Rush was known for working incredibly long hours on a running list of concurrent projects and bringing in state and federal grant money.
At the time of his resignation to take the South Lake Tahoe job, he told the newspaper, “(It) is one of the very few communities that I have ever considered worthy of leaving Emerald Isle.
“I have been incredibly blessed to serve the town of Emerald Isle … and I know that I will miss everything about Emerald Isle.”
Mr. Rush was not immediately available for comment but indicated by text Monday night he would comment sometime Tuesday. This article will be updated when that happens.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow-on Twitter @brichccnt.
