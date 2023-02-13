GLOUCESTER — The good times will roll, rain or shine, Saturday, Feb. 18 at the 30th annual Gloucester Mardi Gras at the Gloucester Community Club at 476 Pigott Road.
The always fun event – named by Our State Magazine as the best February destination in North Carolina – will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This year the Down East Mardi Gras will go “global,” as the Gloucester Collaboration (www.gloucestercollaboration.org), an organization uniting all Gloucesters around the world, will send an ambassador from Gloucester, Va. to stream the evet live.
Sponsored by Unknown Tongues Cajun Zydeco band, Gloucester Mardi Gras features live music all day. The children’s king and queen march and Zydeco dance will start at 3 p.m. with the Unknown Tongues.
Seafood gumbo with local shrimp and crabs, plus chicken and sausage gumbo, red beans and rice and deep-fried turkey will be served early afternoon, announced by the “Fool’s Procession” people’s parade. All are encouraged to join. Costumes are encouraged, and mask-making for kids will be available.
In the community spirit of southwest Louisiana's rural Mardi Gras, the event is open and free to the public, made possible by cash and food donations. A portion of the proceeds goes to the Gloucester Community Club’s Woodrow and Mary Dudley Price Scholarship for graduating high school seniors. Donations can be made on site or online (www.unknowntongues.com/gmg.htm.)
Organizer Barbara Garrity-Blake urges who attend to dress warmly, bring a chair and beverages and leave the pets at home.
For more information, contact Barbara or Bryan Blake at 252-729-8021, or see www.unknowntongues.com and www.facebook.com/unknowntongues/
