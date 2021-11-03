Waste authority to meet Thursday
The Coastal Regional Solid Waste Management Authority, of which Carteret County is a member, will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Pamlico County courtroom.
Items on the agenda include the potential sale of timber of the authority’s Peletier property, a contract extension for roadside litter removal, project updates, a report from the board’s attorney and a closed session for attorney-client privilege.
The meeting is open to the public.
