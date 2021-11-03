Smyrna PHC
Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church will hold a missions yard sale from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to raise money for the church’s Operation Christmas Child shoebox packing party. Yard sale items will include household items, furniture, toys, jewelry, games, clothes and more. Donations for the yard sale are also being accepted. A donation form is available upon request from the church.
In addition, the women’s ministry will hold a bake sale during the event to benefit local mission projects. The women’s ministry will sell baked goods and breakfast biscuits beginning at 7 a.m. Lunch will be served beginning at 11 a.m. and will include shrimp plates, shrimp burgers and she-crab soup.
First UMC
First United Methodist Church in Morehead City will present a Grief Share: Surviving the Holidays seminar from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday or 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday. The seminar is designed to help people face the holidays after a loved one’s death.
It will feature practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and others who have experienced the holidays after their loved one’s death. Topics to be discussed include dealing with hard-hitting emotions, what to do about traditions, how to survive social events and where to find comfort and strength.
Those who attend will receive a survival guide filled with practical tips, encouraging words, journaling ideas and exercises for daily help through the holiday season. For more information, contact Pastor Patrick Whaley at 901-337-4178 or visit fumcmhc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.