BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners, during their regular monthly meeting Monday night, honored Claud “Rob” Wheatly for his longtime work as a private attorney and his service as county attorney.
In a news release, the county stated that Wheatly “reached a milestone this summer when he completed 50 years of practicing law. In those 50 years, (he) has spent over 30 years serving as the county attorney.”
The board honored his half century in the legal profession by presenting him a service plaque during the meeting in the administration building on Courthouse Square.
County commissioners thanked him for his service to the county and “pointed out Wheatly’s loyalty to Carteret County … and for providing a solid foundation for decades of county projects and growth” the release stated.
