Cape Carteret land-use plan inches toward final approval by July 1

CAPE CARTERET — The Cape Carteret comprehensive land-use plan update is inching toward approval by town commissioners and submission to the state for approval by the Coastal Resources Commission.
Anne Darby of Summit Design and Engineering Services of Hillsborough, the company the town hired last year for $20,236.80, told commissioners Monday night the document is on track for approval by Friday, July 1, as planned.
Once the town planning board reviews the latest draft and makes a favorable recommendation for approval, the blueprint for future development and land use will come back to commissioners for a provisional OK.
It will then go to the state Division of Coastal Management, parent agency of the policy-making CRC, for review and comments. Then it will come to the town for another review and, finally, go to the CRC for certification. Ms. Darby said there have been many public comments on the plan, and that can continue. To give the town and the consulting firm comments, go to capecarteretplan.com/ and click on the “feedback” button at the top.
Major goals in the plan include creating a walkable “main street,” retaining Cape Carteret’s small-town feel, providing more shopping opportunities, improving stormwater management to decrease flooding and improving the quality of life without disturbing existing neighborhoods, Ms. Darby told commissioners.
Ms. Darby also said the plan will bring the town into compliance with a 2019 state rewrite of local planning and development statutes.
That rewrite, N.C. General Statute 160D, combined previous chapters and changed some of the rules local governments must follow in the development, zoning and land-use appeals processes.
The law is in effect now, but local governments have until July 1 to adopt amendments to bring ordinances into compliance.
Policy amendments include adjustments to the language regulating jurisdiction of elected and appointed town boards, requirements for comprehensive land-use plans, the rules for board of adjustment decision-making process, rules for addressing special-use permit applications and decisions and judicial review of land-use decisions.
DCM requires land-use plans in the state’s 20 coastal counties and their municipalities. It also sets funding priorities and includes detailed analyses of population and land development suitability.
It’s supposed to be updated regularly, but the last time Cape Carteret did so was 2007.
