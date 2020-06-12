MOREHEAD CITY — The city council adopted the 2020-21 fiscal year budget Tuesday evening, putting an end to what city officials have described as one of the most challenging budget cycles they’ve ever experienced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and its widespread economic impacts.
The adopted Morehead City budget totals $24,616,371 across all funds with a tax rate of 38 cents per $100 assessed property value, the same rate as the current fiscal year. The new fiscal year begins Wednesday, July 1.
The budget breaks down to $15,574,746 in the general fund, $7,815,625 for the water and sewer fund, $1,066,000 for the solid waste fund and $160,000 for the newly-created stormwater fund. Revenues and expenditures are balanced with a one-time use of the fund balance for capital expenditures.
The city anticipates a “significant” loss of income next year, possibly upward of $1.4 million or more, because of impacts of the pandemic on sales tax and other revenue sources. To offset some of the losses, in May the city laid off more than a dozen employees, and the adopted budget includes sweeping cuts to operational and capital costs in an effort to conserve cash.
“We feel pretty comfortable that because of some our moves over the past couple of months …we’re hopeful that a lot of those moves have helped to offset that loss of revenue,” City Manager Ryan Eggleston said.
The council voted 4-1 to adopt the plan, with Councilman David Horton opposed. Mr. Horton explained his reasons for voting against the budget in a prepared statement he read for the council and the public.
Mr. Horton cited the “extremely pessimistic” revenue projections, a lack of funding for water and sewer capital needs and the desire to reevaluate school resource officer funding as among his reasons for voting against the budget. Also, he pushed for the city to adopt the revenue-neutral tax rate of 35 cents, calling the 38-cent rate effectively a tax increase.
Otherwise, there was almost no discussion on the plan Tuesday, which the council has reviewed and talked about at length in budget workshops for the past month.
Mr. Eggleston noted staff made a few last-minute changes to the budget based on council feedback from the workshops.
The budget for the Webb Memorial Library increased from $31,690 – enough to fund basic utilities and building maintenance, but not operations – to $130,000. Of that, $50,000 is allocated for part-time salaries and the rest is for supplies and building operations.
For now, the Webb Library remains closed because of the pandemic, but Mr. Eggleston said once it reopens, it will be operated under a staff/volunteer hybrid model. He said the part-time staffers will help coordinate volunteers in close conjunction with the Friends of the Webb Library, which pushed the city to reconsider funding for the library next year.
Also, the city allocated additional capital funds for new police patrol vehicles. The budget previously funded the purchase of three new patrol vehicles at about $110,000, but after hearing from Police Chief Bernette Morris on the state of the city’s aging fleet, the council urged Mr. Eggleston to look into options for purchasing more vehicles. The budget was nearly quadrupled to $402,000 to fund the purchase of 10 new patrol vehicles.
Two people spoke during a budget public hearing, held prior to the council’s vote Tuesday. Friends of the Webb Library President Sandy Bell and former Library Director James Swann spoke on behalf of the library and its patrons to thank the council and staff for funding operations next year. Ms. Bell encouraged the city to move quickly with hiring part-time workers to get the facility open as soon as possible.
“We can get the volunteers, but you need to provide the staff since the previous staff that was furloughed was then let go,” she said.
At Mr. Eggleston’s recommendation, the city council will revisit the budget for a mid-year review around January, when the financial impacts of the coronavirus will be better understood.
A copy of the adopted budget can be found online at moreheadcitync.org.
