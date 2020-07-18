MOREHEAD CITY — State standards for beach fill projects remain unchanged, with state officials Thursday readopting technical standards for such efforts.
The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission met for a special meeting via teleconference Thursday to take action on three rules. N.C. Division of Coastal Management Deputy Director Mike Lopazanski, who was present for the meeting, said the three rules were due for their 10-year reassessment under state statute.
The CRC is the state rulemaking body which creates regulations for coastal development, while the DCM is the agency which enforces those rules and conducts research and studies for the CRC.
Mr. Lopazanski said a public comment period was held from May 15 through Tuesday for the reassessed rules. No comments were received and no changes were proposed.
The commission unanimously readopted the technical standards for beach fill projects during Thursday’s meeting. The projects include beach nourishment, dredged material disposal, habitat restoration, storm protection and erosion control projects.
The readopted standards set the criteria for conducting beach fill projects, including how to characterize recipient beaches, how to characterize the sediment placed on the beach or beaches in question, the criteria for determining sediment compatibility and excavation and placement criteria.
The CRC also unanimously readopted rules for coastal development project periods, commencement and continuation, including rules for commencing or continuing development in an ocean hazard area of environmental concern.
The CRC also unanimously readopted rules for extending coastal development project periods. The rule allows extending minor Coastal Area Management Act permits for beach bulldozing one time by 30 days.
It also allows extending CAMA permit for up to two years for a project that hasn’t begun yet. Projects with substantial development begun and ongoing may be granted as many two-year extensions as necessary to complete the initial development.
