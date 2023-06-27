BEAUFORT - After eight months of deliberation, Beaufort commissioners gave town staff solid guidance concerning the possible formation of a new affordable housing district.
While several issues were covered during a 2 1/2-hour work session meeting held Monday at the Train Depot, discussions on the housing district were the most publicly anticipated discussion of the evening.
Rather than support a plan to create an entirely new zoning district to fit specifications requested by the Beaufort Housing Authority (BHA) and Winn Developers, commissioners instead backed a plan to expand the existing Terminal Control Area (TCA) zone related to townhouses, condominiums and apartments.
According to Planning and Inspections Director Kyle Garner, the newly proposed ordinance amendment would change several important features of the existing zoning and be available to any developer in the future.
"The town manager pulled me into his office late on a Friday afternoon and said let's talk about this affordable housing," Garner said as he addressed the board. "We sat down to figure out if there is another way that workforce housing can be accommodated in our existing zone. We threw out a couple of ideas and finally came up with what you have this evening using our TCA district."
During the presentation Monday, the most impactful changes would set the required amount of open space at 2,750 square feet per unit, allow up to 14 housing units per acre with special permits, ensure at least two parking spaces per unit and require written special-use requests to come before the board before approval.
The board was generally happy with the changes, calling the proposed amendment a great improvement over previous suggestions.
"I think this really helps us understand what we are trying to do," Commissioner John Hagle said. "We're trying to modify our TCA to allow any developer to use this on any piece of property that is zoned in that camp. Instead of having a district to a specific ownership, this is a typical zone that any developer could use. I think this is a better approach."
Commissioners Bob Terwilliger and Melvin Cooper echoed Hagle's comments and expressed their satisfaction with the proposed amendment.
"This is the appropriate approach," Terwilliger said. "I applaud staff on going back and rethinking it and looking at it again. This will go a long way to keeping us out of rough waters with some of our other developers in town and still allow us to get the BHA project going and underway."
The idea of creating a new affordable housing zone was first introduced in October 2022 by representatives of BHA and Winn Developers who were looking to build 300 new affordable units to address the town's lack of low-cost housing.
On May 8, commissioners struck down a motion that would have created the new zone, citing the need for more consideration before approving a vote.
The topic is expected to come up for public hearing at least twice more before being finalized, first through a planning board meeting in July or August and again during a commissioners' meeting in August or September.
