School board to consider athletic conference alignments resolution

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education will consider approval of a resolution urging the N.C. High School Athletic Association to address perceived inequities in the conference alignments and playoffs.
The matter will be discussed during the school board meeting, set for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive. The meeting will be broadcast live on the district’s YouTube Channel. A limited number of chairs for the public will be available because of social distancing requirements. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-seated basis.
Public comments, along with the commenter’s name and address, should be emailed to superintendent@carteretk12.org by noon Tuesday.
The board will meet with school advisory council chairmen at 5 p.m.
The proposed resolution, drafted by BOE attorney Neil Whitford at the request of school board members, asks the N.C. High School Athletic Association to “develop and implement additional criteria in their 2021-2025 realignment plan to eliminate the unfair advantage charter schools, magnet schools and non-boarding parochial schools have at the conference level by being unfettered with attendance zone boundaries, and to develop and implement additional criteria for playoffs and state championships so that traditional attendance zone schools have a fair and equitable chance in competition.”
The resolution states that for traditional public schools, athletes are chosen from high schools in specific attendance zones, while nontraditional schools can accept athletes outside of traditional attendance zones.
“When a non-traditional school establishes a successful athletic program, skilled student athletes are often drawn to the school, and with no attendance zone limits, are free to enroll and join a team therefore perpetuating the success of the program,” the proposed resolution states.
The resolution goes on to state that because of the draw of the successful athletic programs at the nontraditional schools, skilled student athletes are often leaving traditional attendance zone schools “thereby reducing the talent at schools.”
The resolution further states that the majority of nontraditional high schools “have relatively small student bodies and are therefore placed in 1A and 2A athletic conferences,” and therefore “this gives the non-traditional schools a distinct advantage in the small-school conferences.”
The resolution calls the situation “fundamentally unfair.”
In other action, the board will:
- Consider adoption of a $1.08 million budget revision that includes debits and credits in state, federal and county funds, including coronavirus relief funds.
- Proclaim January National School Board Appreciation Month.
- Consider first and second readings of numerous policy revisions.
- Announce that parents and residents are invited to submit comments or appear in person in regards to the school system’s 2021-22 budget at the Tuesday, Feb. 4 board meeting.
Under the consent agenda, the board will:
- Consider renewal of a contract with Excel Learning Center as a N.C. Pre-K partner with the county school system. The funds for the Pre-K slots at Excel Learning Center pass through the county school system and are funded based on the teacher’s certification. The contract is effective through Thursday, June 30, 2022.
- Consider renewal of lease agreement with Synovia Solutions Inc. to lease GPS systems for buses, maintenance and transportation vehicles. The total contract amount is $60,252 per year, an increase of $2,172 over the previous agreement. The agreement is a 60-month lease.
