CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret Town Manager Frank Rush announced Monday night that finance director Sandy Legg is leaving the town effective Friday after resigning to take a position with the N.C. League of Municipalities.
Legg will work with small North Carolina local governments to implement new financial accounting software, he said.
The league helps towns and cities and lobbies for them in the N.C. General Assembly on important issues.
“We greatly appreciate Sandy's service to the town of Cape Carteret and wish her the very best in her future endeavors,” Rush said during the board’s monthly meeting in the town hall and online via GoToMeeting.
Legg, then known as Sandy Favreau, helped with the town’s financial leadership under then-manager Zach Steffey after Hurricane Florence devastated the town and much of the county in September 2018.
Steffey credited her at the time for working closely with the N.C. Office of Resiliency and Recovery to obtain for the town a $500,000 grant to cover the town’s planned monthly operating expenses, including payroll and recurring vendor payments, while Hurricane Florence recovery efforts, such as removing dangerously damaged and downed trees and road repairs, were underway.
Rush announced during the meeting that Barbara Owens, the town hall administrative assistant, will serve as the interim finance director indefinitely.
“Barbara has significant private sector bookkeeping experience,” he said. “I have also arranged for limited part-time accounting help, three to five hours a week as necessary, to assist Barbara with governmental accounting issues,” Rush said. “Additionally, I have made arrangements for part-time assistance at the town hall front desk and expect this assistance to begin on July 17 or July 24.”
Rush also updated commissioners and the public on ongoing projects:
NC 58/Taylor Notion Road Parcel Acquisition
Rush said he continues to work with a representative of an ownership group in an attempt to acquire a 1.1-acre property at the intersection of N.C. 58 and Taylor Notion Road. Acquisition would reduce the length of the final segment of the Cape Carteret Trail in this area, and also provide additional opportunities for future development of the parcel by the town or a third party. He hopes to present a recommendation to the board at the Aug. 14 meeting.
Rush said he is also working with the U.S. Forest Service to secure approval for that last path segment, adjacent to its parcels along N.C. 58 and Taylor Notion Road. He believes all permits will be in hand by late July or early August and expects to solicit construction bids later in July or August and present a contract recommendation to the board at either the Aug. 14 or Sept. 11 meeting.
Town Hall Modifications
Rush said the town's contractor, Edwin M. Holt, has ordered materials for the project and will begin work upon receipt of the necessary materials. The town is planning to move the police department – currently in a separate building facing Highway 24 – into the town hall and plans to rent the police department building for income, at least in the short-term.
Drainage improvements
Rush said the town will request Carteret County to help remove debris from drainage ditches in town that are not adjacent to public streets.
The county, he said, has received grant funds to assign a contractor to remove debris. The town is to identify potential areas for maintenance.
“The town has submitted a request for the county's contractor to clean out ditches at five locations in Cape Carteret, including ditches between Bogue Sound Drive and Lejeune Road, near Star Hill Drive and Fox Drive, off Edgewater Court leading to two canals, between Bob White Circle and Quailwood Court, and between Ardan Oaks and N.C. 58.,” Rush told the board. “I am hopeful that the county will include all of these locations in the scope of work.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
