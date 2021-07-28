Carteret County school board makes masks optional for 2021-22 academic year

OCEAN — The Carteret County Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday evening to make masks optional for public school students and staff in the 2021-22 academic year.
The vote came during a special meeting Wednesday at Croatan High School.
This is a developing report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.