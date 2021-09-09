Parkview Baptist
Tim Barton, president of Wallbuilders, a nonprofit that teaches on America’s Christian heritage and history, will speak at 7 p.m. Friday at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City. Mr. Barton has appeared on Trinity Broadcasting Network and does presentations for pastors, seminars, churches, schools and youth conferences.
The church will host a senior luncheon at 11 a.m. Monday in the fellowship hall. Call the church for more information at 252-726-2259.
The church will host a homecoming celebration Sunday, Sept. 19. Dinner will be served following the 10:45 a.m. worship service.
“I Am They” and John Tibbs will be in concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. Doors will open at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 with VIP tickets with backstage access available for $35. Tickets can be purchased at itickets.com/events/443733.
South Banks Church
The Elysian Players are presenting Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat the first three weekends of September at South Banks Church in Morehead City.
Remaining performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays Sept. 10-11 and Sept. 17-18 and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 and 19.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.
To purchase tickets, visit elysianplayers.org or call the box office at 252-773-0438.
The play will be presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Really Useful Group.
Glad Tidings
Glad Tidings Church in Morehead City will hold an Operation Christmas Child project leader workshop 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the church. As well as sharing new ideas for the OCC season, guest speaker Natasha Ivanova, born in Belarus, will share how a Christmas Child shoebox she received in an orphanage as a child impacted her life.
To register, go to https://samaritanspurse.cventevents.com/2021NPLW.
Newport Baptist
Denver Bierman of the Denver and The Mile High Orchestra will be joined by local musicians for a concert at 6 p.m. Sunday at Newport Baptist Church. A love offering will be taken.
Any musicians interested in playing at this event can contact Pastor Gary Carroll at 252-223-4210.
St. Peter’s By-The-Sea Episcopal
St. Peter’s By-The-Sea Episcopal Church of Swansboro will host its annual lobster sale Saturday, Sept. 18. Orders will be accepted through Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Live lobsters are $20 each and cooked lobsters are $22 each. Lobsters can be shipped directly, but some restrictions apply.
For complete details or to order, call 910-326-4757 or visit saintpetersbythesea.org.
Two church revival services
The congregations of Franklin Memorial United Methodist Church in Morehead City and Salter Path United Methodist Church in Salter Path will join for “Two Church-Three Service Revival” services Sunday through Tuesday, Sept. 19-21.
Service times and locations on Sept. 19 are: 11 a.m. at Salter Path UMC and 2 p.m. at Franklin Memorial UMC.
Service time and location on Sept. 20 is 6:30 p.m. at Franklin Memorial UMC. Service time and location on Sept. 21 is 6:30 p.m. at Salter Path UMC.
The preacher for services will be the Rev. Dr. Tim Porter of Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church in High Point. The Soldiers Again Trio, of which Dr. Porter is a member, will sing for Sept. 19 services.
For more information, call the Rev. Donald Thomas at 336-847-5894 or the church offices of Franklin Memorial UMC at 252-726-6010 or Salter Path UMC at 252-247-3253.
