EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle officials closed Lee Avenue again Tuesday as work resumed on a project to replace an Archers Creek culvert under the road.
“To ensure a smooth flow of traffic, an official detour redirects vehicles to Bogue Inlet,” Town Manager Matt Zapp said. “The detour signs will be prominently displayed to guide drivers along the designated route.”
Zapp said the construction “is estimated to take approximately three to four more weeks. However, please note that the timeline is subject to change due to the complexity of the job.”
The manager added that, “every effort is being made to minimize any inconvenience caused by the construction.”
The town started the project on June 5. Due to what Zapp has called a technical oversight, a state Coastal Area Management Act permit was not secured prior to the start of construction and the work was halted after complaints by residents that the project was killing marsh grass in the creek.
But, Zapp said officials worked closely with the state Division of Coastal Management, the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to secure the necessary permits to restart the work.
The project is being paid for with money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The contract for the replacement project was awarded to Thomas Simpson Construction for $115,500. Engineering firm Moffatt & Nichol designed and bid the Lee Avenue project.
Zapp said the town “will continue to provide timely information and strive to complete the project in a timely manner.”
Archers Creek, which is a tributary of Bogue Sound, runs behind the Emerald Isle Plantation Shopping Center and the old town hall on the north side of Highway 58. The town’s McLean-Spell Park borders it.
